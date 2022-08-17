Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: Why He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'

Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action.
What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock jumped nearly 40% Aug. 8 on no apparent news. Despite several downgrades following the surge, the stock continued to trend higher following a brief pullback.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares are back at it this week after a filing showed that GameStop Corp GME Chairman Ryan Cohen, who purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in March, is holding out-of-the-money call options.
According to a CNBC report, Cohen's firm RC Ventures owns calls on more than 1.6 million Bed Bath & Beyond shares with strike prices ranging from $60 to $80 per share.
Related Link: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Blue Apron Skyrocket In Latest Short Squeeze: What Investors Need To Know
Cramer on Tuesday called on Bed Bath & Beyond to issue stock, suggesting the company should issue 20 million new shares. He doubled down on his comments Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
"They have to," Cramer said. "Bed Bath can do an at-the-money sale and save themselves."
At the very least, an offering would be reassuring for the company's vendors who are gearing up to send out holiday items, he said before explaining why he believes an offering is necessary.
"The stock is completely overvalued on the basis of earnings, they have to close a lot of stores [and] they bought a huge amount of stock back very poorly," Cramer said.
He doesn't expect the company to go through with an offering.
"I think that they would rather sink the ship than run afoul," Cramer said.
"There's a whole number of things they could do, but why they won't do it is because they're very unsophisticated, poorly run and they frankly don't know what they're doing."
BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $4.38.
The stock was up 31.49% at $26.87 Wednesday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.