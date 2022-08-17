KBR Secures Critical US Geological Survey Contract

- KBR, Inc. KBR has secured a $20 million contract from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Albuquerque Seismological Laboratory (ASL) for sustained support of more than 330 operational or proposed stations in 69 countries, including ~230 stations in the continental U.S.
- Under this cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract, KBR will support the deployment, operation, maintenance, and repair of USGS domestic and global seismographic systems.
- The KBR team will support the USGS component of the Global Seismographic Network installation and operation. This work will take place out of the USGS ASL in Albuquerque, New Mexico, adjacent to Kirtland Air Force Base.
- The strategic win for KBR includes one base year, four option years, and one six-month extension option.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 1% at $52.29 on the last check Wednesday.
