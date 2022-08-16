Abiomed's Impella Shows Heart Function, Symptom Improvements For High-Risk PCI Patients

- Abiomed Inc's ABMD Restore EF study demonstrated that Impella-supported high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) leads to significant improvements in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), angina symptoms, and heart failure symptoms at follow-up.
- A 29% relative improvement from baseline LVEF (n=251, p<0.0001), with a significantly greater improvement in LVEF for those who had complete revascularization.
- Significant improvement in heart failure symptoms was observed, with an overall 76% reduction in heart failure symptoms.
- Significant improvement in angina symptoms, with an overall 97% reduction in angina symptoms.
- Participants with higher baseline LVEF (greater than 45%) also experienced significant symptomatic improvement, similar to patients with lower LVEF.
- Restore EF and the PROTECT III study further demonstrate the safety and benefits.
- PROTECT III shows reduced MACCE rates compared to PROTECT II (15.1% vs. 21.9%) when Impella is used to achieve more complete revascularization in a single setting for high-risk PCI patients.
- Operators from the community and academic centers demonstrated low major bleeding rates of 2.5% in the Restore EF study and 1.8% in the PROTECT III study when contemporary best practices were followed.
- Price Action: ABMD shares are down 1.41% at $290.90 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.