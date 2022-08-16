Air Lease Inks Long-Term Lease Placements With Germany's Condor

- Air Lease Corp AL announced long-term lease placements for 19 new Airbus SE EADSF aircraft with Condor (Germany), including 17 Airbus A321neos and two A320neos.
- The new aircraft are scheduled to deliver in early 2024 through mid-2027. Air Lease currently leases five aircraft to Condor, including three A321s and two A320s.
- “These 19 new Airbus aircraft will provide enhancements to Condor’s customer products as the airline continues to add the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft to their expanding fleet and offer the highest quality service,” said Lauren Kervick, Assistant Vice President of Air Lease.
- Price Action: AL shares are trading higher by 1.49% at $40.90 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.