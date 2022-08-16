U.S. Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones around 150 points on Monday. Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA gained 3.1% on Monday as Elon Musk, on Sunday, indicated the company has now made over 3 million cars..
Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.
- Data on housing starts and permits for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. July's projections are 1.540 million for housing starts, compare with 1.559 million in the previous month.
- Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 0.3% increase for industrial production and a 0.2% rise for manufacturing output in July, compared with respective declines of 0.2% and 0.5% in the earlier month.
