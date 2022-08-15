A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Altisource Portfolio ASPS - P/E: 7.09 CatchMark Timber Trust CTT - P/E: 9.76 Tricon Residential TCN - P/E: 4.14 Harbor Custom Dev HCDI - P/E: 4.21 Ready Capital RC - P/E: 5.92

This quarter, Altisource Portfolio experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.58 in Q1 and is now $-0.7. CatchMark Timber Trust has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.09, which has decreased by 228.57% compared to Q1, which was 0.07. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 0.01% from 3.66% last quarter.

Tricon Residential saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q1 to $0.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.03%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.87% in the previous quarter.

Harbor Custom Dev saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.03 in Q1 to $-0.46 now. Ready Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q1 to $0.46 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 14.2%, which has increased by 3.15% from last quarter's yield of 11.05%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.