China Eases Age Limits For Military Recruitment Amid Taiwan Tensions, Prioritizes Tech Postgraduates For Service

Amid simmering tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has rolled out a People's Liberation Army recruitment program with relaxed age limits and prioritizing recruiting university students with STEM skills.

What Happened: In the second leg of this year's recruitment program due to start this month, the age limit for postgraduate students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has been lifted from 24 to 26, according to the Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees Taiwan operations, the South China Morning Post reported.

See Also: China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue

The PLA command said the priority would be given to recruiting students in universities' science and technology schools and those with skills necessary for fighting in a war.

According to the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, Global Times, such STEM skills include those related to the internet, communication, engineering, surveying, and drone operation.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed its "sincere gratitude" to the U.S. for taking "concrete actions" to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Photo: Courtesy of Digi_shot on flickr