NV5 Bags $13M Worth Contracts To Support California Wildfire Mitigation Efforts

- NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has secured two contracts from the University of California (UCSD) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), totaling $13 million to support wildfire studies and mitigation efforts in California.
- UCSD selected NV5 for a $6 million contract, which will help acquire topographic lidar and multi-spectral imagery covering 13,269 square miles of the North Sierra Mountain Range.
- USGS awarded NV5 a two-year, $7 million contract to acquire and process 16,851 square miles of topographic lidar data in California's South Sierra Mountain Range in support of the USGS 3D Elevation Program (3DEP).
- "The frequency and severity of wildfires in the West continue to grow, and NV5 is the industry leader in geospatial and engineering services to support wildfire mitigation efforts for utilities, government entities, and wildfire response programs," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman, and CEO of NV5.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $130.05 on the last check Thursday.
