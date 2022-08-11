Atlas Air Extends Long-Standing Pact With This Australian Air Freight Carrier

- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc., has agreed to extend its long-standing partnership with Qantas Freight, an air freight carrier in Australia. The partnership began in 2004.
- The extended agreement with Qantas Freight allows Atlas Air to provide long-haul, widebody main deck capacity with two Boeing Co BA 747-400Fs operating its existing network linking Australia, Asia, and the U.S.
- It also includes an additional 747-400F that has also been extended to service the one-way U.S.-Australia-Hong Kong routing, boosting capacity to meet customer demand.
- "This important extension with Qantas Freight comes at a time of significant growth in the air freight industry. We look forward to supporting Qantas Freight as it continues to expand its global freighter network," commented John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide President and CEO.
- Price Action: AAWW shares are lower by 0.34% at $100.30 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.