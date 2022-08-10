LSB Industries Shares Drop Following Secondary Offering

- Affiliates of Eldridge Industries LLC intend to sell a total of 13.5 million shares of LSB Industries, Inc. LXU in a secondary offering. The company is not selling any shares.
- The company filed an automatic shelf registration statement relating to the offering with the SEC on March 28, 2022, which became effective upon filing.
- The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.2 million additional shares of the company’s common stock.
- LSB Industries plans to repurchase from the underwriters 5.5 million shares being sold in the offering and intends to fund it with cash on hand.
- As of June 30, 2022, LSB Industries held $450.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- LSB Industries Board recently authorized an increase in the size of the previously announced $50 million stock repurchase program implemented in May 2022. The company may now repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock, of which $85 million remains available.
- Price Action: LXU shares are trading lower 11.17% at $13.60 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.