Nikola Beware: Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Shipments Imminent, Teases Master Plan Part 3 Unveiling

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk went nostalgic and shared on Twitter a document containing the Master Plan, Part Deux, which he wrote six years ago and also suggested that the next part could soon be revealed. He also provided timelines for the Tesla Semi and Cybertruck.

What Happened: The Master Plan, Part 3 is coming soon, the Tesla CEO said. He reiterated it would be about scaling sustainable energy at the civilizational level to enable a bright future for the Earth.

Musk teased the Master Plan, Part 3 in mid-March, and a week later he shed more light on details of the plan.

“Main subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” he said at the time.

He also suggested that the plan will include sections about SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company.

The Mast Plan, Part Deux, document shared by Musk was dated July 20, 2016. Summarizing the plan, the billionaire said it is all about “creating stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage,” expanding the EV product line to address all major segments, and developing a self-driving capability that is ten times safer than manual through massive fleet learning.

Tesla Semi To Land Before Year-End: Musk also said the 500-mile range Tesla Semi Truck will begin shipping this year. The Cybertruck will soon follow in 2023, he implied.

Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

The Tesla Semi, a battery-powered Class 8 semi-truck, has long been in the works and was first unveiled on Nov. 16, 2017, along with the Roadster.

The company touts it to be the safest, most comfortable truck ever, with four independent motors. It takes 20 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour with 80,000 pounds of weight and consumes less than two kilowatt-hour/miles of energy.

Tesla lists the Semi with a base price of $180,000 for the 500-mile range variant. A 300-mile range version is also in the works.

The clean energy proposals, which are part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that was passed recently by the Senate, provide a tax credit of $40,000 or 30% of the total cost, for heavy-duty commercial vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds. If enacted, this bill will bring the Tesla Semi prices substantially lower.

Nikola Corporation NKLA already has a BEV semi-truck in the market in its Nikola Tre BEVs. In the second quarter, the company said it produced 50 units and delivered 48 units. It also said it continued pilot testing with a number of fleets to help facilitate additional orders and build its backlog.

Tesla stock was up 0.47% to $853.64 on Wednesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr