Dogecoin Daily: Price Firm Above 7 Cents, Lucky Node Runners To Get Customized Profile Pictures

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.1% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

DOGE traded in the green in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.6% to $1.1 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 4.1% 24-hour against Bitcoin 2.3% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.6% 7-day 10.3% 30-day 7.3% YTD performance -58.1%

The DOGE Factors

Dogecoin was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE soared 108.1% to $467.33 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data showed that $1.52 million worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin shot up.

Dogecoin’s relative strength index was at 61.75, according to TradingView. An RSI above 70 means an asset is overbought, while RSI under 30 indicates it is oversold.

Ethereum Pops, Dogecoin Hot On Trail

Ethereum crossed the $1,800 mark on Monday eclipsing the intraday gains seen in Bitcoin. Dogecoin was seen in the green as well. Investors will keep an eye on the U.S. consumer price inflation data, which is expected on Wednesday. Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said pockets of upwards movements are being seen in some altcoins as a part of the summer relief rally.

DOGE Needs You

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing said the organization was “building the future currency of earth and beyond” in a tweet. He asked for volunteers to join the Dogecoin developer army.

Ever considered joining the #DogeDevArmy? We're building the future currency of earth and beyond in an entirely decentralised, open-source fashion that will not be manipulated by anyone, but welcomes everyone!



The Future Needs You! pic.twitter.com/9mHlX6IxvM — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) August 8, 2022

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin Foundation artist “Dogememegirl” announced “10 lucky draw winners” from among the meme coin's node runners and said they would be receiving their own customized profile pictures.

As promised , customized PFP for our Node Runners. See the 10 lucky draw winners below in the comments.



Additional winners for the next lucky draw To be announced.#Doge #Dogecoin https://t.co/tFxHwvOeQN pic.twitter.com/o0mpn5OEAB — Dogememegirl (@Dogememegirl) August 8, 2022

