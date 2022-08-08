Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has revealed he is bullish on following small-cap crypto tokens.

What Happened: In an Aug. 7 interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban laid out the low cap altcoins on his radar and the reasons why he holds them.

The first coin Cuban named was KlimaDAO KLIMA/USD — a decentralized autonomous organization working towards increasing the cost of carbon emissions to lower emissions worldwide. KlimaDAO incentivizes users to buy tokenized carbon credits or Base Carbon Tonnes BCT/USD on the blockchain.

Cuban holds both KLIMA and BCT as a way to offset his carbon footprint – something he first revealed in November.

“KLIMA came along and I invested purely because, I think, it’s easier right now as we speak to buy a KLIMA token…a BCT token and burn it and take the Treasury back out and take that as an offset,” said Cuban.

Aside from KLIMA and BCT, Cuban said he owns ApeCoin APE/USD, Blocto Token BLT/USD, Injective Protocol INJ/USD and Lithosphere LITHO/USD.

Cuban said he holds BLT because it provides wallets for Flow FLOW/USD and LITHO because of its role in integrating artificial intelligence with NFTs.

In terms of large-cap cryptocurrencies, Cuban stated earlier that he holds a fair amount of Bitcoin BTC/USD but is more of an "Ethereum ETH/USD maxi."

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia