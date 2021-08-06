Analysts Raise Avalara's Price Target Following Q2 Earnings Beat
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson raised the price target on Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to $220 from $155, implying a 29.7% upside, and reiterated an Outperform rating, praising the Q2 beat.
- Avalara's Q2 revenue of $169.1 million beat the analyst consensus of $153.1 million. The revenue grew by a record 45% year-on-year, driven by subscription and returns revenue strength.
- The EPS of $0.02 beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.09).
- With an expanding product portfolio and an expanding SI/partner ecosystem, Peterson sees little to stop the durability of Avalara's growth profile.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the price target to $220 from $180 and reiterated a Buy.
- Panigrahi acknowledged the Q2 earnings beat and continues to view Avalara's long-term growth opportunity favorably.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target from $210 to $215, signifying a 26.7% upside, and maintained Overweight.
- Canaccord analyst David Hynes raised the price target to $205 from $165, denoting a 20.9% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- The stock is probably in the upper third of the valuation range in which he would like to buy the shares but would wait for a pullback to get super aggressive.
- Stifel analyst Brad Reback raised the price target to $200 from $160, signaling a 17.9% upside, and kept a Buy. The rating follows the company's Q2 beat.
- Reback said that customers are increasingly turning toward Avalara to meet their ever-expanding compliance needs. He expects Avalara to sustain mid-20% annual revenue growth in the coming years.
- Price action: AVLR shares traded higher by 0.20% at $169.97 on the last check Friday.
