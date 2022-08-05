Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Tyson Foods TSN - P/E: 7.79 Hailiang Education Gr HLG - P/E: 4.79 Alico ALCO - P/E: 4.28 Lifevantage LFVN - P/E: 5.81 Gravitas Education GEHI - P/E: 2.56

This quarter, Tyson Foods experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.87 in Q1 and is now $2.29. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.16%, which has increased by 0.3% from 1.86% last quarter.

Hailiang Education Gr has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.8, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.64. This quarter, Alico experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.06 in Q2 and is now $-0.21. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.72%, which has decreased by 1.42% from 6.14% last quarter.

Lifevantage's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.12, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.05. Most recently, Gravitas Education reported earnings per share at $0.05, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.06.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.