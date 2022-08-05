- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc MOBQ expanded collaboration with GroveToken LLC to include a 12-month-long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper and GreenOasis technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family.
- The campaign currently runs in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
- They look to expand the campaign to 12 additional countries in the Pacific Rim region in the coming weeks.
- Also Read: Why Mobiquity Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- They also look to globally launch the campaign over the next several months.
- GEM funding will assist GroveToken in advancing and accelerating its roadmap.
- Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said, "We are excited to have been chosen by GroveToken as their marketing partner to drive awareness. We believe the capital commitment from GEM really validates GroveToken's business model and will help accelerate their growth and success."
- GroveToken's global initiative is part of a more significant effort to build an eco-friendly digital currency that will result in less electronic waste and remain sustainable for decades to come.
- Price Action: MOBQ shares traded higher by 39.10% at $2.17 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.