Why Mobiquity Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc MOBQ looks to launch a multi-national ad campaign using the Mobiquity CryptoGraph technology to drive awareness for the BlockBusters token on August 2.
- BlockBusters CEO Don Bailey said, "Because of our partnership with Mobiquity, we were able to obliterate our pre-launch goals. We completed one of the most successful self-hosted pre-launches in the history of DeFi, and this would not have been possible without the programmatic advertising by Mobiquity."
- Mobiquity Networks President Sean Trepeta said, "We are extremely excited to be working with the BlockBusters token team to help drive awareness of their token to our CryptoCore and CryptoCurious audiences and also help to develop and use their real-world utilities, which will be helpful to so many companies, including Mobiquity, bridge the gap from web 2 to web 3."
- Price Action: MOBQ shares traded higher by 5.83% at $1.27 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
