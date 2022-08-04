Airbus Cancels A350 Aircraft Contract With Qatar Airways: Reuters

- In a stunning turn in a dispute threatening World Cup preparations, Airbus SE EADSY has canceled all of Qatar Airways' outstanding orders for A350 aircraft, cutting off all future jetliner business with the Gulf carrier, reported Reuters, citing industry sources.
- Six months ago, Airbus also terminated the entire deal for 50 A321neo aircraft in retribution for Qatar's refusal to accept A350 deliveries.
- After having nearly half of its A350 aircraft grounded due to premature surface damage, Qatar Airways filed a lawsuit against Airbus for at least $1.4 billion.
- The scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets, which the airline claims could pose a risk to passengers but which Airbus believes are fully safe, has been the subject of a rare public spat between the two aviation giants for months.
- Airbus has admitted quality issues with the aircraft, supported by European regulators, but has refuted any safety danger from holes in the protective sub-layer, claiming there is a sufficient backup.
- The report added that Airbus told the airline it is striking the rest of the A350 deal from its books.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 1.94% at $26.48 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.