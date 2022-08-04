ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 4, 2022 7:24 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin trades flat early Thursday morning
  • Memecoin's 24-hour trading volume declines
  • Developer details how Dogecoin's core is resistant to the kind of attack that struck GitHub on Wednesday
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -0.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%
24-hour against Ethereum -0.02%
7-day -0.5%
30-day -4%

YTD performance

 -61.6%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to data from Cointrendz.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 17.4% to $268.32 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap
  • Coinglass data showed that $693,460 worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin remained flat

Robustness Despite Hacks

Despite the recent hacks involving Solana (SOL) and Nomad, the apex cryptocurrency has shown strength, said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou. The analyst also pointed to the fact that short-Bitcoin funds registered outflows for the first time after witnessing inflows for five weeks. 

Dogecoin Core Resistant Against Attack

A supply chain-type attack that affected the GitHub code repository and was uncovered by software engineer Stephen Lacy does not affect Dogecoin Core. 

Dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder said on Twitter, “This particular attack doesn’t seem to affect Core.”

Dogecoin On The Web

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing told his Twitter followers not to “invest” in Dogecoin as a “speculative asset.” 

Read Next: Robinhood CEO Plays Down Merger Buzz With FTX, Charles Schwab: 'I Love Us As A Standalone Company'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month