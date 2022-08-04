Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4% 24-hour against Ethereum -0.02% 7-day -0.5% 30-day -4% YTD performance -61.6%

The DOGE Factors

DOGE was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to data from Cointrendz.

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 17.4% to $268.32 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap

Coinglass data showed that $693,460 worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin remained flat

Robustness Despite Hacks

Despite the recent hacks involving Solana (SOL) and Nomad, the apex cryptocurrency has shown strength, said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou. The analyst also pointed to the fact that short-Bitcoin funds registered outflows for the first time after witnessing inflows for five weeks.

Dogecoin Core Resistant Against Attack

A supply chain-type attack that affected the GitHub code repository and was uncovered by software engineer Stephen Lacy does not affect Dogecoin Core.

I am uncovering what seems to be a massive widespread malware attack on @github.



- Currently over 35k repositories are infected

- So far found in projects including: crypto, golang, python, js, bash, docker, k8s

- It is added to npm scripts, docker images and install docs pic.twitter.com/rq3CBDw3r9 — Stephen Lacy (@stephenlacy) August 3, 2022

Dogecoin developer Patrick Lodder said on Twitter, “This particular attack doesn’t seem to affect Core.”

This particular attack doesn’t seem to affect Core



There is always a risk of supply chain attacks - here’s how we try to minimize the risk for Dogecoin Core:



1. We always try to weigh whether to use external code. If we don’t have to, we won’t. This reduces the attack surface. — ThisIsMyBurner (@dismahburnah) August 3, 2022

Dogecoin On The Web

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing told his Twitter followers not to “invest” in Dogecoin as a “speculative asset.”

Please don't 'invest' in dogecoin as a speculative asset, we're building the future of currency: A decentralized form of money that can be regulated by govts (laws) but not manipulated by them (brrrr). Educate yourself before putting your hard earned into anything. — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) August 4, 2022

