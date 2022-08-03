Walmart Cuts Corporate Jobs To Save Costs After Recent Profit Warning: Report

- A week after issuing a profit warning, the retail giant Walmart Inc. WMT is slashing hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, reported Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The restructuring, which impacts several departments, including merchandising, global technology, and real-estate teams, was disclosed to staff at the company's Bentonville, Ark headquarters, and other corporate locations, WSJ noted.
- One of the sources stated that a total of 200 positions are being terminated, according to the WSJ.
- A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that roles were being eliminated as the company updated its structure but said that the company was also investing in other areas and creating some new roles.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.60% at $129.72 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
