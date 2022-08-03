U-Haul Plans For New Facility In Kaukauna, Wisconsin

- AMERCO's UHAL U-Haul plans to build a retail, moving, and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after acquiring 4.66-acre land at 1550 Arbor Way.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features.
- "The Fox Cities include 19 communities along the Fox River, which have been underserved when it comes to quality self-storage. This area is seeing significant population swells. Our expansion here is fundamental to meeting the public's growing self-storage demands," stated Ken Heitman, U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP president.
- Heitman intends to hire at least 15 team members to staff the new store.
- Price Action: UHAL shares are trading higher by 2.43% at $531.81 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
