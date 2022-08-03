'I Think It's Too Cheap To Get Rid Of': Jim Cramer Recommends Holding Onto This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A) is a "value trap." He added, "While it makes money, it’s not what this market wants."

When asked about Radware Ltd RDWR, Cramer said, "I think it’s too cheap to get rid of. I want to hold onto it."

Cramer said Centene Corp CNC is "doing very, very well." He recommended holding onto the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said he is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money, when asked about AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS.

