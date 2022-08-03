ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

'I Think It's Too Cheap To Get Rid Of': Jim Cramer Recommends Holding Onto This Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A) is a "value trap." He added, "While it makes money, it’s not what this market wants."

When asked about Radware Ltd RDWR, Cramer said, "I think it’s too cheap to get rid of. I want to hold onto it."

Cramer said Centene Corp CNC is "doing very, very well." He recommended holding onto the stock.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'

The "Mad Money" host said he is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money, when asked about AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas