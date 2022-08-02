AMTD Digital Stock Is Up More Than 30,000% In 2 Weeks: What's Going On?

AMTD Digital Inc - ADR HKD shares are up more than 100% Tuesday, but that pales in comparison to the more than 30,000% surge in the stock since its IPO in mid-July.
What To Know: The massive move comes in the wake of the company's public debut, but there isn't any apparent news sending shares higher. However, the stock has been trending across social media platforms since the end of last week, suggesting that the rally may be driven by outsized retail demand.
AMTD Digital released a statement early Tuesday, thanking investors for their support through the successful completion of its IPO, which saw 16 million American depositary shares offered for $7.80 per share.
"During the period since our initial public offering, the Company noted significant volatility in our ADS price and, also observed some very active trading volume. To our knowledge, there are no material circumstances, events nor other matters relating to our Company's business and operating activities since the IPO date," the company said.
The surge in shares caught the attention of Hindenburg Research's Nate Anderson. The short seller highlighted valuation concerns via Twitter Inc TWTR on Tuesday afternoon.
$HKD is a new IPO that just surged to a market cap of over $425 billion, despite having only ~$25m in annual revenue.— Nate Anderson (@ClarityToast) August 2, 2022
The company is ~88.7% owned by AMTD, a sketchy Hong Kong-based underwriter we at @HindenburgRes have written about previously.
(1/x) pic.twitter.com/P5IGwxxNDV
AMTD Digital operates a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia that offers digital financial services, content and marketing, as well as digital investment solutions.
HKD Price Action: AMTD Digital is making new all-time highs on Tuesday. The stock was up 183.02% at $2,100 at press time Friday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.