Conformis Shares Jump On Personalized Orthopedic Implants Contract

Conformis Inc CFMS entered into a multi-year agreement with Vizient Inc to offer personalized orthopedic implants to Vizient's membership of healthcare facilities.

The offering includes: Identity Imprint, a personalized knee replacement system. Image-to-Implant Platinum Services Program, a patient-elected deluxe upgrade option to obtain a fully personalized knee replacement implant. Cordera Match Hip System, a personalized primary hip replacement solution.

Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle found that fully personalized total knee arthroplasty is cost-effective compared to a standard, off-the-shelf implant.

Ongoing research suggests that fully personalized implants further reduce total costs to the healthcare system because patients recover more quickly and are less likely to require follow-up corrective (revision) surgeries.

Price Action: CFMS shares are up 4.31% at $0.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

