Apollo-Led Group In Advanced Negotiations To Purchase Atlas Air: WSJ

A group led by Apollo Global Management APO is in advanced talks to acquire the airfreight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc AAWW , reported Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The source states that a deal could come soon, assuming talks don't fall apart.

Atlas Air, situated in Purchase, New York, has a market value of about $2 billion and flies for freight, business, charter, and the military.

It stated in 2016 that it had reached a contract with AMZN Amazon.com Inc. to offer air transportation services in exchange for the e-commerce behemoth receiving warrants to buy the company's stock.

Price Action: AAWW shares are trading higher by 0.93% at $85.78 during the premarket session on Tuesday. APO closed higher by 0.07% at $57.12 on Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

