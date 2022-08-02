Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says the latest book by William MacAskill is a close match for his philosophy.

What Happened: The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday that “What We Owe The Future” by the Scottish ethicist MacAskill was “worth reading.”

Worth reading. This is a close match for my philosophy. https://t.co/cWEM6QBobY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2022

“This is a close match for my philosophy,” said Musk.

Why It Matters: MacAskill, an Oxford philosopher, argues for influencing the long-term and distant future.

In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, he said that he became “convinced that one of the best ways to promote the common good is by improving the lives of future generations, who get no say in our present-day decision-making.”

MacAskill is an adherent of so-called “Longtermism,” which is the view that “positively influencing the long-term future is a key moral priority of our time.”

Musk is considered to be a futurist by some and often comments on issues affecting humanity at large.

Recently, Musk said he views solar energy as the primary source of power for mankind in the future.

The Tesla CEO has also discussed population collapse leading to the downfall of civilization as a whole in recent days.

