Capstone Gets Order For Low Emission Microturbine System

- Capstone Green Energy Corp's CGRN Malaysia and Brunei distributor Sekito has secured an order for a 200 kW microturbine-based system.
- The order is for an oil and gas application owned by a major global oil and gas company.
- The new system will feature one ATEX-certified Capstone C200S microturbine. It is expected to be commissioned in March 2023.
- "Because low emission microturbine-based systems have such minimal maintenance needs, they are an ideal fit for unmanned applications like this one, especially where control and monitoring must be done remotely," stated CEO Jamison.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 5.38% at $1.87 on the last check Monday.
