Capstone Gets Order For Low Emission Microturbine System

Malaysia and Brunei distributor Sekito has secured an order for a 200 kW microturbine-based system. The order is for an oil and gas application owned by a major global oil and gas company.

The new system will feature one ATEX-certified Capstone C200S microturbine. It is expected to be commissioned in March 2023.

"Because low emission microturbine-based systems have such minimal maintenance needs, they are an ideal fit for unmanned applications like this one, especially where control and monitoring must be done remotely," stated CEO Jamison.

Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 5.38% at $1.87 on the last check Monday.

