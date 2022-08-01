Capstone Green Energy to Provide Low Emission Microturbine System to Major Global Oil & Gas Company in Malaysia

Reliability and Clean Technology Were Key Factors in Microturbine Selection

Capstone Green Energy Corporation's CGRN distributor in Malaysia and Brunei, Sekito, has secured an order for a 200 kW microturbine-based system for an oil and gas application owned by a major global oil and gas company.

"Because low emission microturbine-based systems have such minimal maintenance needs, they are an ideal fit for unmanned applications like this one, especially where control and monitoring must be done remotely," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. The reliability, efficiency, and ultra-low emissions of the Capstone Green Energy technology are incredibly compelling in these types of remote or offshore applications."

The new system will feature one ATEX-certified Capstone C200S microturbine. Providing prime power for an offshore wellhead platform in Sarawak, Malaysia, this retrofit system will replace an obsolete Calnetix Power Solutions TA100 microturbine currently at the site. It will use high-pressure natural gas (HPNG) from the platform wellhead as a fuel source. It is expected to be commissioned in March 2023.

This is a repeat order for the customer who purchased Capstone units for some of its other remote oil production platforms. Beyond being satisfied with the microturbine's performance, the customer values the technology for its low maintenance requirements compared and low greenhouse gas emissions.

"Sekito has become the choice power generation service provider for many oil and gas customers in the region. We provide them with highly efficient energy solutions as well as ongoing maintenance services. We also offer remote monitoring and control along with smart predictive AI that anticipates site needs," said Mohd Azam, Managing Director of Sekito. "Because Capstone's microturbine technology uses an air bearing system, it can eliminate maintenance costs and increase the system's reliability. Microturbines also produce minimal greenhouse gas emissions, so they are an environmental solution that will benefit future generations," added Mr. Azam.

About Sekito

Sekito was established to fulfill the demand for power generation and control solutions for major industries, especially in the oil and gas sector. Sekito's core business of power generation solutions utilizes Capstone microturbines, which are primarily used in oil and gas applications for unstaffed platforms to deliver continuous power using the wellhead gas supply. Sekito's other lines of business include, but are not limited to, Electrical Panel and System Integration Services for all Low-Voltage Panel Ratings. Sekito's range of services includes design, fabrication, installation, commissioning, testing, and maintenance.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy CGRN is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

