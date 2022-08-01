Mullen Automotive Opens Automotive EV Development Center In California

by

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has launched a new Automotive Development Center at 100 Technology Drive, Irvine, California.

The center is located near the Irvine Spectrum Center, the 16,000-square-foot facility at 100 Technology Drive.

Various Automotive teams will be split between the Mullen Monrovia and Irvine locations.

Irvine Automotive Development Center will be home to the Engineering Design and Development, Styling, Program Management, Marketing, and Finance teams.

Monrovia center will be housing the Battery, Powertrain, Thermal, and Infotainment teams.

"This facility is a great addition and the logical next step in the evolution of our corporate footprint as we begin to scale our teams and dedicate more resources to support our EV programs," said chairman and CEO David Michery.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 11.66% at $0.88 on the last check Monday.

