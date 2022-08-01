ñol

Dogecoin Daily: Weekend Rally Cools Off, Co-Founder Reacts To Crypto 'Price Experts,' Robinhood CEO Gives Update

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 1, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin begins August in the red
  • The memecoin's trading volume down 33% at the beginning of the fresh trading week
  • Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says platform 'working' to raise cryptocurrency transfer limits

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.4% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning

DOGE traded lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.7% to $1.08 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -2.4%
24-hour against Bitcoin -0.1%
24-hour against Ethereum -1.3%
7-day 6.15%
30-day 3.5%

YTD performance

 -60.1%

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The DOGE Factors

  • Dogecoin’s 24-hour trading volume declined 33% to $498.34 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $1.1 million worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin fell.
  • Dogecoin’s relative strength index was at 53.82 at press time. An asset with an RSI of over 70 is considered overbought and below 30 is considered oversold.

Crypto Winter Shows Signs Of Abating

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya said recently that the “crypto winter” might be over and that is the mindset needed for funds to flow back into the space. Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said Sunday that altcoins were “breaking out left and right” and said it was “Summer relief!”

Scammer Cryptocurrency Price Experts

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus expressed agreement with Mishaboar — a DOGE-centric Twitter handle — that cryptocurrency “future price experts” are “phonies and scammers.”

Markus’ comments came after Mishaboar posted criticism of two publications for carrying a story titled “Sell Now — Reality Bites For Dogecoin As Expert Panel Says Joke Cryptocurrency Is Heading To Zero, Cuts Price Forecast For BNB, Solana & Cardano.”

DOGE On The Web

Dogecoin “millionaire” Glauber Contessoto interacted with Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev on Twitter. 

Contessoto asked Tenev when Robinhood will raise cryptocurrency transfer limits of $5,000 per 24 hours a day.

“We're working to raise these limits ... we already increased them from $3K to $5K per day,” said Tenev. The CEO said the reason why big withdrawals weren’t allowed instantly was due to “fraud losses.”

Read Next: Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

