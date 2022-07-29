Ernst & Young's Pensions Debt Slows Negotiations Over Historical Split: Report

- Ernst & Young’s effort to split its audit and consulting businesses has hit a speed breaker due to change in U.S. leadership and complications regarding its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- A decision by the firm is now expected in mid-August at the earliest, according to internal EY documents.
- Carmine Di Sibio, EY’s global chairman and CEO, said the firm had record revenue of more than $45 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, up 13% Y/Y.
- Related: Ernst & Young CEO Expects $10B From Tech Giant Contracts After Historical Business Split: Report.
- The audit partners expect considerable payouts for agreeing to let the more lucrative consulting business go off independently. The payout depends on the amount of cash used to cut the debt.
- Around $10 billion is promised payouts to retired partners, which is effectively an unfunded pension plan, according to the people familiar with the matter.
- Another issue includes the length of the so-called noncompete agreement, which would stop the mostly audit firm from going after the same business as the new consulting company.
- Also Read: SEC Fines Ernst & Young $100M Over Auditors Who Cheated On Their CPA Exams.
- The debt issue could also concern regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could quash the deal.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.