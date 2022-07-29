Kim Jong-Un Hails North Korea's 'Blood-Sealed Ties' With China

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un hailed his country's "sealed in blood" ties with Xi Jinping-led China as he marked the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

What Happened: Kim said the ties with China would further develop for generations to come, according to KCNAWatch, a state-owned media.

On Thursday, the supreme leader of the isolated nation visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the fallen Chinese soldiers that fought in the Korean war.

Kim, in his fiery speech, said that the "brilliant combat merits and feats of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) officers and men, obviously recorded in the history of the great victory in the Fatherland Liberation War, would be immortal."

See Also: Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President

North's friendship with China, "sealed in blood and further cemented in all sorts of trying ordeals of history, would be carried forward and developed generation after generation along with the dynamic advance of the socialist cause," Kim added.

Kim was accompanied by North Korea’s top officials, including Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling party's Central Committee, and Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Meanwhile, Kim has warned that his country is ready to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. and South Korea in a potential military conflict. "Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country's nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly, and swiftly in accordance with its mission," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.