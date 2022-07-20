by

IT solutions provider Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares are soaring in after-hours trading after the company provided preliminary financial information for Q4 results.

SMCI, reflecting on the customer design wins ramping, and its total IT solution value raised the guidance for Q4.

Super Micro Computer expects net sales of $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion (prior guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion) vs. a consensus of $1.43 billion.

It sees GAAP EPS of $2.20 to $2.30 (prior $1.45 to $1.64) and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 (prior $1.51 to $1.69) vs. a consensus of $1.57.

Price Action: SMCI shares are trading higher by 21.57% at $55.40 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

