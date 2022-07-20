ñol

Super Micro Computer Stock Skyrockets After Q4 Guidance Hike

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 5:10 PM | 1 min read
  • IT solutions provider Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares are soaring in after-hours trading after the company provided preliminary financial information for Q4 results.
  • SMCI, reflecting on the customer design wins ramping, and its total IT solution value raised the guidance for Q4.
  • Super Micro Computer expects net sales of $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion (prior guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.48 billion) vs. a consensus of $1.43 billion.
  • It sees GAAP EPS of $2.20 to $2.30 (prior $1.45 to $1.64) and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 (prior $1.51 to $1.69) vs. a consensus of $1.57.
  • Price Action: SMCI shares are trading higher by 21.57% at $55.40 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

