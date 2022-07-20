Parker Aerospace, Eviation Partner On Development Of All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

by

business segment Parker Aerospace has established a partnership to further the development of electric flight. Eviation Aircraft has engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft.

Alice can accommodate nine passengers and intends to offer reduced maintenance and operational costs for airlines.

The parties are now entering the design phase for Alice's production and certification phase.

The work packages include Cockpit controls, Electromechanical flap system, Thermal management, Hydraulic power packs, Vibration and noise mitigation, and Sealing solutions.

Price Action: PH shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $265.33 on the last check Wednesday.

