Parker Aerospace, Eviation Partner On Development Of All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

- Parker-Hannifin Corp PH business segment Parker Aerospace has established a partnership to further the development of electric flight.
- Eviation Aircraft has engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft.
- Alice can accommodate nine passengers and intends to offer reduced maintenance and operational costs for airlines.
- The parties are now entering the design phase for Alice's production and certification phase.
- The work packages include Cockpit controls, Electromechanical flap system, Thermal management, Hydraulic power packs, Vibration and noise mitigation, and Sealing solutions.
- Price Action: PH shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $265.33 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.