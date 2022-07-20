ñol

General Dynamics Bags ~$273M US Navy Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 12:48 PM | 1 min read
  • General Dynamics Corp GD business unit General Dynamics Mission Systems has secured a $272.9 million U.S. Navy contract to support the development, production, and installation of fire control systems for the Columbia- and Dreadnought-classes of ballistic missile submarines over the next six years.
  • The contract comprises the development, production, and installation support for U.S. and U.K. submarine strategic weapons systems and subsystems. It will also support strategic weapons systems upgrades on currently fielded U.S. and U.K. strategic ballistic missile submarines.
  • Work will primarily be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by July 2028.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $215.15 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts