Kraft Heinz Launches New Martini, Velveeta Veltini

Kraft Heinz Co's KHC Velveeta brand has teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group to create a new martini, Velveeta Veltini.

The cocktail consists of Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, and vermouth, garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta stuffed olives and Jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches.

"As we look to summer, one of life's greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour," said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Velveeta.

