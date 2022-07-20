ñol

Kraft Heinz Launches New Martini, Velveeta Veltini

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Kraft Heinz Co's KHC Velveeta brand has teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group to create a new martini, Velveeta Veltini.
  • The exclusive menu offering is available nationwide at select BLT locations and will be served for a limited time while supplies last.
  • The cocktail consists of Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, and vermouth, garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta stuffed olives and Jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches.
  • "As we look to summer, one of life's greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour," said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Velveeta.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 1.01% at $38.35 on the last check Wednesday.

