ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bath & Body Works Stock Is Falling

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read

Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company cut guidance below analyst estimates.

Bath & Body Works said it now expects second-quarter revenue to be down 6% to 7% year-over-year. The company previously guided for a low single digit percent increase compared to 2021. 

Second-quarter earnings are expected to be between 40 and 41 cents per share, down from the previously expected range of 60 to 65 cents per share. Bath & Body Works' updated forecast is below analyst estimates for earnings of 62 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company expects full-year revenue to be down mid to high single digits year-over-year. 

"Our business continues to perform at levels significantly above pre-pandemic, although we are navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment with inflationary pressure affecting our customers and our business," said Sarah Nash, executive chair and interim CEO of Bath & Body Works.

"We are focused on driving improved merchandise margins and pursuing aggressive options to control costs and combat inflationary pressures," Nash added.

Bath & Body Works is set to announce its second-quarter results on Aug. 17.

See Also: Benzinga Before The Bell: Jury Finds Tesla 1% Negligent In Model S Crash, Bitcoin Sees $148M Liquidations, Amazon-Backed Zoox Robotaxi Set For Debut And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, July 20

BBWI Price Action: Bath & Body Works has traded between $82 and $25.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.57% at $27.54 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas