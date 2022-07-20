Why Bath & Body Works Stock Is Falling

Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company cut guidance below analyst estimates.

Bath & Body Works said it now expects second-quarter revenue to be down 6% to 7% year-over-year. The company previously guided for a low single digit percent increase compared to 2021.

Second-quarter earnings are expected to be between 40 and 41 cents per share, down from the previously expected range of 60 to 65 cents per share. Bath & Body Works' updated forecast is below analyst estimates for earnings of 62 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company expects full-year revenue to be down mid to high single digits year-over-year.

"Our business continues to perform at levels significantly above pre-pandemic, although we are navigating a challenging operating and macroeconomic environment with inflationary pressure affecting our customers and our business," said Sarah Nash, executive chair and interim CEO of Bath & Body Works.

"We are focused on driving improved merchandise margins and pursuing aggressive options to control costs and combat inflationary pressures," Nash added.

Bath & Body Works is set to announce its second-quarter results on Aug. 17.

BBWI Price Action: Bath & Body Works has traded between $82 and $25.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 8.57% at $27.54 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.