Malaysia Airlines Might Replace A330 Aircraft With Airbus A330neos: Reuters

- Malaysia Airlines is close to a deal to replace its fleet of 21 older-model A330 aircraft with Airbus SE EADSY A330neos, reported Reuters, citing two familiar sources.
- Izham Ismail, the chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines, had stated last month that the company hoped to decide on a one-for-one replacement of its A330 fleet by mid-to-late July.
- The sources told Reuters that the A330neo had been selected as the preferred model.
- A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said the carrier had not yet decided on an A330 replacement.
- "We are still going through the process," the Malaysia Airlines spokesperson stated.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 3.51% at $27.12 on Tuesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
