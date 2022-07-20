Malaysia Airlines Might Replace A330 Aircraft With Airbus A330neos: Reuters

by

Malaysia Airlines is close to a deal to replace its fleet of 21 older-model A330 aircraft with Airbus SE EADSY A330neos, reported Reuters, citing two familiar sources.

is close to a deal to replace its fleet of 21 older-model A330 aircraft with A330neos, reported Reuters, citing two familiar sources. Izham Ismail, the chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines, had stated last month that the company hoped to decide on a one-for-one replacement of its A330 fleet by mid-to-late July.

The sources told Reuters that the A330neo had been selected as the preferred model.

A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said the carrier had not yet decided on an A330 replacement.

"We are still going through the process," the Malaysia Airlines spokesperson stated.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 3.51% at $27.12 on Tuesday.

EADSY shares closed higher by 3.51% at $27.12 on Tuesday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews