GE, BAE Systems Explore Adaptive Power Systems In Combat Air Domain

BAE Systems PLC BAESY and General Electric Co GE have established a technical partnership to explore next-generation adaptive power management systems in the Combat Air domain.

“We’re proud to collaborate with BAE Systems to explore the next generation of Combat Air technologies building upon our existing relationship on the Tempest program,” stated Joe Krisciunas, president of Electrical Power Systems for GE.

General Electric Reveals What Its 3 New Units Will Be Called, Ahead Of Historic Spin-Off GE said it is working with BAE Systems to show how adaptive power management technology could enable the increased operational capability for Combat Aircraft.

Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 4.51% at $66.53 and BAESY higher by 0.84% at $39.06 on the last check Tuesday.

