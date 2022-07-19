Families Of 9/11 Victims Calling On Trump To Cancel LIV Golf Tour Event At His Club

The Saudi funded LIV Golf Tour has been at the forefront of sport controversies this summer. Now, a former president has backed the organization.

Trump Backs LIV Golf: Former President Donald Trump is speaking out about the league, as LIV's next event is scheduled to take place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, in New Jersey later this month, CNN has reported.

In addition to hosting the organization’s event, the former president took his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his thoughts on LIV and player's contracts. Truth Social is part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Trump believes that the PGA Tour and LIV will eventually merge with one another.

“All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.” Trump shared in his post.

In June, LIV offered massive contracts to PGA Tour all-stars in attempts to grow its reach. The organization offered a $200 Million contract to Phil Mickleson. Mickelson has made $95 Million during his 30-year career with the PGA Tour, according to Golf Monthly.

Trump's description of a “very disloyal PGA” references the organization suspending the players who signed with LIV. The PGA Tour didn’t grant its players permission to play with the rival organization and therefore, when they accepted the offer, it was considered a breach of contract and trust.

Families of 9/11 Victims Push Back: Trump’s support of the Saudi funded organization has been met with backlash from families of 9/11 victims. Some of whom are calling on him to cancel the July event, asserting that the Saudi government was involved in the 9/11 attacks, and pointing out that 15 of the Al-Qaeda terrorists involved in the attacks were Saudi nationals.

The Saudi government has repeatedly stated that they had no involvement in 9/11 and in 2004, the Congressional 9/11 Committee agreed. Yet, questions remain and some 9/11 advocates are upset at Trump over his LIV involvement.

"He is choosing money over America. So much for America First. A sad day.", Brett Eagleson shared in an email to followers.

