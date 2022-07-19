Why Boeing Stock Is Rising Today

Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced new orders from several customers.
Boeing and 777 Partners announced a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 737-8-200s.
AerCap also placed an order for five additional 787-9 jets. AerCap now has 125 787 Dreamliners in its portfolio or on order.
Aviation Capital Group also announced an order for 12 additional 737-8 jets. Tuesday's announcement will see Aviation Capital Group expand its 737 MAX order book to 34 airplanes, building upon an order for nine 737-8s in May 2022.
Boeing is seeing strong market demand for the 737 MAX family with more than 1,000 gross orders across all models since late 2020.
See Also: Why IBM Stock Is Falling Today
BA Price Action: Boeing has traded between $241.15 and $113.02 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 3.03% at $152.35 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: courtesy of Boeing.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.