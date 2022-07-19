Why Boeing Stock Is Rising Today

Boeing Co BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced new orders from several customers.

Boeing and 777 Partners announced a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 737-8-200s.

AerCap also placed an order for five additional 787-9 jets. AerCap now has 125 787 Dreamliners in its portfolio or on order.

Aviation Capital Group also announced an order for 12 additional 737-8 jets. Tuesday's announcement will see Aviation Capital Group expand its 737 MAX order book to 34 airplanes, building upon an order for nine 737-8s in May 2022.

Boeing is seeing strong market demand for the 737 MAX family with more than 1,000 gross orders across all models since late 2020.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded between $241.15 and $113.02 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.03% at $152.35 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.