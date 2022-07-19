Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Deal With Family-Owned Bus Dealership Schetky

by

has signed a distribution agreement with Schetky Bus and Van Sales to offer the Vicinity Lightning, Vicinity Classic, and VMC-Optimal vehicles. Schetky is a family-owned bus dealer based in Portland, Oregon, with five full-service locations offering commercial buses, school buses, mobility vans, and passenger vans.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schetky will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

The Vicinity line will add to Schetky's existing internal combustion and electric vehicles portfolio.

Price Action: VEV shares are trading flat at $1.39 on the last check Tuesday.

