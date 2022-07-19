Vicinity Motor Inks Distribution Deal With Family-Owned Bus Dealership Schetky

- Vicinity Motor Corp VEV has signed a distribution agreement with Schetky Bus and Van Sales to offer the Vicinity Lightning, Vicinity Classic, and VMC-Optimal vehicles.
- Schetky is a family-owned bus dealer based in Portland, Oregon, with five full-service locations offering commercial buses, school buses, mobility vans, and passenger vans.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Schetky will distribute Vicinity vehicles throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
- The Vicinity line will add to Schetky's existing internal combustion and electric vehicles portfolio.
- Price Action: VEV shares are trading flat at $1.39 on the last check Tuesday.
