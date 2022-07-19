Farmmi Wins New Order For Japan Export

- Farmmi Inc FAMI received a new order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will be exported to Japan.
- "Mushrooms have been a clear winner with customers for culinary uses given their dense flavor, versatility, pleasing texture, and high nutrition value," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 6.02% at $1.14 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts