Farmmi Wins New Order For Japan Export

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 10:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Farmmi Inc FAMI received a new order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will be exported to Japan.
  • "Mushrooms have been a clear winner with customers for culinary uses given their dense flavor, versatility, pleasing texture, and high nutrition value," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. 
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 6.02% at $1.14 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts