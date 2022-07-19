Farmmi Wins New Order For Japan Export

by

Farmmi Inc FAMI received a new order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will be exported to Japan.

received a new order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms, which will be exported to Japan. "Mushrooms have been a clear winner with customers for culinary uses given their dense flavor, versatility, pleasing texture, and high nutrition value," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 6.02% at $1.14 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.