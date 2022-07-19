Newegg Unveils Dedicated Website For Graphics Cards

by

Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG has launched a new research and e-commerce site for graphics cards, JustGPU.com.

has launched a new research and e-commerce site for graphics cards, JustGPU.com. The website will help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades.

help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades. Users can also evaluate GPUs by frame rates, CPUs, monitor resolution, and physical size to find the best GPU fit for their gaming PC build.

The website offers a full product assortment for the newest GPUs, including the 30 series and 6000 series, while showing Newegg offers.

Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $3.53 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.