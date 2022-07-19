Newegg Unveils Dedicated Website For Graphics Cards

- Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG has launched a new research and e-commerce site for graphics cards, JustGPU.com.
- The website will help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades.
- Users can also evaluate GPUs by frame rates, CPUs, monitor resolution, and physical size to find the best GPU fit for their gaming PC build.
- The website offers a full product assortment for the newest GPUs, including the 30 series and 6000 series, while showing Newegg offers.
- Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $3.53 on the last check Tuesday.
