Newegg Unveils Dedicated Website For Graphics Cards

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 9:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG has launched a new research and e-commerce site for graphics cards, JustGPU.com.
  • The website will help customers determine the best GPU choices for their gaming PC builds or upgrades.
  • Users can also evaluate GPUs by frame rates, CPUs, monitor resolution, and physical size to find the best GPU fit for their gaming PC build. 
  • The website offers a full product assortment for the newest GPUs, including the 30 series and 6000 series, while showing Newegg offers.
  • Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 2.02% at $3.53 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall Cap