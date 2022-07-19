777 Partners Orders For Up To 66 More Fuel-Efficient Boeing Jets

- Boeing Co BA and Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners signed a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 ultra-efficient, high-capacity 737-8-200s. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- This is 777 Partners' fifth order for the fuel-efficient jet in its class, rapidly building its portfolio to as many as 134 737 MAXs since 2021.
- 777 Partners has used the 737 MAX to launch several low-cost carriers worldwide. Its investments include Canada's Flair Airlines, and Bonza Airline, an Australian start-up that will launch operations this year.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $149.76 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.