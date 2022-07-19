ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

777 Partners Orders For Up To 66 More Fuel-Efficient Boeing Jets

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Boeing Co BA and Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners signed a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 ultra-efficient, high-capacity 737-8-200s. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This is 777 Partners' fifth order for the fuel-efficient jet in its class, rapidly building its portfolio to as many as 134 737 MAXs since 2021.
  • 777 Partners has used the 737 MAX to launch several low-cost carriers worldwide. Its investments include Canada's Flair Airlines, and Bonza Airline, an Australian start-up that will launch operations this year.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $149.76 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts