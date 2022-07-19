Kirkland's CFO & COO Nicole Strain Resigns

by

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nicole Strain will be leaving the company, effective August 31, 2022. The company has initiated an executive search process for a new CFO.

has initiated an executive search process for a new CFO. Until a successor is named, KIRK will rely on a newly-established Office of the CFO, which will be co-led by Anna Wilhoit, the company's controller, and Jessica Tatum, senior director of financial planning and analysis.

The company has assigned the functions within the COO role to other senior members of the operations team.

Kirkland's will report its fiscal second quarter 2022 results in late August 2022.

Price Action: KIRK shares traded lower by 2.30% at $3.83 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

