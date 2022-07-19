ñol

Kirkland's CFO & COO Nicole Strain Resigns

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 6:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Kirkland's Inc KIRK Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nicole Strain will be leaving the company, effective August 31, 2022.
  • The company has initiated an executive search process for a new CFO.
  • Until a successor is named, KIRK will rely on a newly-established Office of the CFO, which will be co-led by Anna Wilhoit, the company's controller, and Jessica Tatum, senior director of financial planning and analysis.
  • The company has assigned the functions within the COO role to other senior members of the operations team.
  • Kirkland's will report its fiscal second quarter 2022 results in late August 2022.
  • Price Action: KIRK shares traded lower by 2.30% at $3.83 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksManagement