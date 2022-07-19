ñol

U.S. Housing Starts Likely To Rebound To This Level In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 4:51 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, despite better-than-expected earnings results from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • Data on housing starts and permits for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts and building permits have been slowing sharply, declining to respective annual rates of 1.549 and 1.695 million in May. Analysts are expecting starts rebounding to 1.588 million, but permits might decline further to 1.666 million.

Insider Buying This Major Airline Stock; 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here

