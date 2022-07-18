ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

L3Harris Secures $700M Advanced Missile Tracking Program

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract with a potential value of $700 million to build the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellite program.
  • L3Harris will build a 14-vehicle satellite constellation that will include optical communications terminals, infrared mission payloads, Ka-band communications payloads, and multiple pointing modes.
  • The contract addresses the hypersonic missile threat in support of the multi-layer National Defense Space Architecture.
  • L3Harris developed four prototype satellites under the SDA’s Tracking Layer Tranche 0 award in 2020 that will launch in 2023.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $222.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts