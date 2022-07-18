L3Harris Secures $700M Advanced Missile Tracking Program

by

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract with a potential value of $700 million to build the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellite program.

has secured a contract with a potential value of $700 million to build the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellite program. L3Harris will build a 14-vehicle satellite constellation that will include optical communications terminals, infrared mission payloads, Ka-band communications payloads, and multiple pointing modes.

The contract addresses the hypersonic missile threat in support of the multi-layer National Defense Space Architecture.

L3Harris developed four prototype satellites under the SDA’s Tracking Layer Tranche 0 award in 2020 that will launch in 2023.

Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $222.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts