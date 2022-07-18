ñol

Archer Aviation Partners With FACC For Fuselage & Wing Elements

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Archer Aviation Inc ACHR has entered into an agreement with FACC covering the supply of key fuselage and wing elements for its production eVTOL aircraft that is currently under development.
  • FACC develops, designs, and manufactures advanced lightweight systems for the aerospace industry.
  • Archer mentioned that FACC would help ensure that its production aircraft can achieve its target range and payload capabilities.
  • Archer noted that the supply agreement is a key step in its progress toward its goal of achieving Type Certification for its production aircraft in 2024.
  • Price Action: ACHR shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $3.29 on the last check Monday.

