Archer Aviation Partners With FACC For Fuselage & Wing Elements

has entered into an agreement with FACC covering the supply of key fuselage and wing elements for its production eVTOL aircraft that is currently under development. FACC develops, designs, and manufactures advanced lightweight systems for the aerospace industry.

that FACC would help ensure that its production aircraft can achieve its target range and payload capabilities. Archer noted that the supply agreement is a key step in its progress toward its goal of achieving Type Certification for its production aircraft in 2024.

Price Action: ACHR shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $3.29 on the last check Monday.

