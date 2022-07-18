Archer Aviation Partners With FACC For Fuselage & Wing Elements

- Archer Aviation Inc ACHR has entered into an agreement with FACC covering the supply of key fuselage and wing elements for its production eVTOL aircraft that is currently under development.
- FACC develops, designs, and manufactures advanced lightweight systems for the aerospace industry.
- Archer mentioned that FACC would help ensure that its production aircraft can achieve its target range and payload capabilities.
- Archer noted that the supply agreement is a key step in its progress toward its goal of achieving Type Certification for its production aircraft in 2024.
- Price Action: ACHR shares are trading higher by 3.12% at $3.29 on the last check Monday.
