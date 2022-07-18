SG Blocks Inks Fabrication Agreement With Moliving

- SG Blocks Inc SGBX has entered into a fabrication agreement with Moliving Inc., a luxury nomadic hospitality solution.
- SG Blocks invested in Moliving and led an initial investment round in March 2022.
- The fabrication agreement is valued at ~$15 million for an initial 60 units, all of which will be sent to Moliving’s Hurley House location, an eco-resort located in the sought-after Hudson Valley area.
- The units will be built over three months at the SG Waldron Factory.
- Jordan Bem, CEO of Moliving, also serves on the advisory board of SG Blocks.
- Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.85% at $1.69 on the last check Monday.
