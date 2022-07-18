SG Blocks Inks Fabrication Agreement With Moliving

by

SG Blocks Inc SGBX has entered into a fabrication agreement with Moliving Inc., a luxury nomadic hospitality solution.

SG Blocks invested in Moliving and led an initial investment round in March 2022.

The fabrication agreement is valued at ~$15 million for an initial 60 units, all of which will be sent to Moliving’s Hurley House location, an eco-resort located in the sought-after Hudson Valley area.

The units will be built over three months at the SG Waldron Factory.

Jordan Bem, CEO of Moliving, also serves on the advisory board of SG Blocks.

Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.85% at $1.69 on the last check Monday.

